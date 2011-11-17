* Small underlying loss forecast for first half

* Restructing charge in H1 seen at A$400 mln to A$500 mln

* Consolidation with OneSteel complex, not a priority

* Shares fall 2.8 pct (Adds comment, details)

Nov 17 Australia's Bluescope Steel affirmed forecasts for a loss in the first half as it shuts down loss-making operations and faces weak markets and reduced profit margins.

Earlier this month, OneSteel Ltd, Australia's second-largest steelmaker, cut its earnings guidance after iron ore prices dropped by almost a third in three weeks, sending its shares down to an 11-year low.

Asked about potential consolidation opportunities with OneSteel, Bluescope Steel chairman Graham Kraehe said he was aware of speculation the two had potential synergies.

"It hasn't been a high priority. There are a number of complexities with it. We understand it's superficially attractive but there are a number of issues that make it not as attractive as it would seem," he said, naming distribution as an example.

BlueScope forecast a small underlying net loss excluding one-off costs, and a significant net loss after restructuring costs.

Those restructuring costs would be around A$400 million ($405 million) to A$500 million, Kraehe told journalists after a meeting with shareholders on Thursday.

He said the guidance for a small first-half loss excluding costs was "similar to the guidance that we'd given in the previous half and you can look at the result for that."

BlueScope's full-year earnings before one-offs swung to a loss of A$118 million.

BlueScope closed one of its two blast furnaces and slashed 1,000 jobs, hurt by a high Australian dollar and raw material prices, as well as weak steel prices.

Shares in BlueScope fell 2.8 percent to A$0.69 in a broader market up 0.3 percent. The stock hit a low of A$0.635 in September and traded above A$2 a year ago. ($1 = 0.987 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Lincoln Feast)