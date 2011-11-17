SYDNEY Nov 17 Australia's Bluescope Steel on Thursday reiterated its forecast for a significant net loss after restructuring costs in the first half.

In August, Australia's largest steelmaker said it planned to close one of its two blast furnaces and slash 1,000 jobs after unveiling full year net loss of A$1.05 billion. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)