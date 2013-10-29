UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS Oct 29 France's Bollore group set the price in the stock market listing of its electric car battery unit, Blue Solutions, at 14.50 euros per share, valuing the business at 418 million euros ($576 million).
In a statement on Tuesday ahead of Blue Solutions' market debut on Wednesday, Bollore said it had settled for the upper end of its indicative price range of 12-14.50 euros.
Its chief executive, French tycoon Vincent Bollore, had signalled last week that the share sale was fully booked.
Bollore is selling up to 11 percent of Blue Solutions - whose batteries power vehicles used by the Autolib car-sharing scheme in Paris and private cars and buses - to raise the company's profile and improve funding possibilities. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources