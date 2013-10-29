PARIS Oct 29 France's Bollore group set the price in the stock market listing of its electric car battery unit, Blue Solutions, at 14.50 euros per share, valuing the business at 418 million euros ($576 million).

In a statement on Tuesday ahead of Blue Solutions' market debut on Wednesday, Bollore said it had settled for the upper end of its indicative price range of 12-14.50 euros.

Its chief executive, French tycoon Vincent Bollore, had signalled last week that the share sale was fully booked.

Bollore is selling up to 11 percent of Blue Solutions - whose batteries power vehicles used by the Autolib car-sharing scheme in Paris and private cars and buses - to raise the company's profile and improve funding possibilities. ($1 = 0.7262 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Anthony Barker)