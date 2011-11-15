MOVES-Apple exec for business sales departs
Feb 7 John Solomon, hired by Apple to sell its products to big businesses and government, has left his position, the company said on Tuesday.
Nov 15 Bluestem Brands Inc has postponed its initial public offering, according to an underwriter.
The multichannel retailer had filed with U.S. regulators in October to sell 10 million common shares at an expected price of $14-$16 per share.
Underwriters to the offering included Piper Jaffray, Wells Fargo Securities and Deutsche Bank Securities.
Bluestem, which caters to low- to middle-income consumers via its Fingerhut and Gettington.com brands, had applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "BSTM." (Reporting by Sharanya Hrishikesh in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Franklin Resources Inc reports 5.4 percent passive stake in Mosaic Co as of Dec. 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lmVN9z) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, Feb 7 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co said on Tuesday it expects to benefit from several major policy changes proposed by President Donald Trump and believes it can adjust to any potential disruptions to trade with key partners such as Mexico.