Oct 31 Multi-brand retailer Bluestem Brands filed with U.S. regulators to sell 10 million common shares at an anticipated price of $14-$16 per share.

Bluestem's latest filing comes as new listings slow to a crawl on stock exchanges, due to volatility in global stock markets and increasing fears of a slowdown in the U.S. economy.

Bluestem, which caters to low to middle income consumers via its Fingerhut and Gettington.com brands, said it has applied to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol "BSTM."

In April, the multi-channel retailer had filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $150 million through an initial public offering.

The retailer expects to use the proceeds mainly to repay debts and to make interest payments. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)