SINGAPORE Oct 4 Singapore's Blumont Group Ltd
said on Friday it had dropped a proposed takeover of
Australian-listed coal explorer Cokal Ltd, hours after
saying it had agreed terms on a proposed takeover of a
foreign-listed coal firm.
The Singapore bourse halted trading in Blumont on Friday
morning after its shares fell 56 percent following the
announcement of its proposed investment. Trading in two other
Singapore-listed companies was also halted.
Late on Friday, Blumont said "the company and Cokal had
agreed not to proceed with the proposed transaction for the time
being."
Blumont had not named Cokal on Friday morning, but said the
takeover would be for about S$146 million ($117 million). Cokal,
a company Blumont had previously invested in, went on a trading
halt on Friday.
($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars)
