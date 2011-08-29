* Ala-Pietila to continue as chairman of the startup
* Has more than 1 mln clients in Britain and India
HELSINKI Aug 30 Blyk, a pioneer in the
mobile-telephone advertising business, said on Tuesday it has
appointed its chief commercial officer, Eric Kip, to take over
as chief executive, replacing co-founder Pekka Ala-Pietila.
Ala-Pietila -- a former president of cellphone maker Nokia
NOK1V.HE -- will continue as chairman, overseeing Kip, who
for years managed large media agencies before joining Blyk in
2009.
Blyk started in 2007 as a telecom operator in Britain,
renting network from larger carriers and offering customers
free calls in exchange for advertisements.
Two years later, at the height of the financial crisis, it
dumped its operator business and focused solely on offering
mobile advertising through operators -- Everything Everywhere
FTE.PA(DTEGn.DE) in Britain, Vodafone (VOD.L) in Netherlands
and Aircel, a unit of Malaysia's Maxis Communications
(MXSC.KL), in India.
Blyk said on Tuesday it has more than one million clients
each in Britain and India.
Ad companies and operators are closely watching companies
like Blyk as mobile advertising presents an opportunity for new
revenue streams. Advertisers are attracted to the sheer size of
the audience -- over 4 billion people globally use cellphones.
(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Gary Hill)