BRIEF-Silver Standard to sell Berenguela project
* Deal includes 9.9 pct equity interest in Valor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 20 Blyth Inc : * Moody's affirms blyth's ratings, changes outlook to negative * Rpt-moody's affirms blyth's ratings, changes outlook to negative
* Deal includes 9.9 pct equity interest in Valor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First Data reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Sage Therapeutics advances SAGE-217 into placebo-controlled phase 2 clinical trial in major depressive disorder