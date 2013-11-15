Nov 15 Candle maker Blyth Inc rejected
an unsolicited acquisition proposal from direct seller CVSL Inc
, saying the offer was not supported by committed
financing and may leave it saddled with debt.
CVSL last month proposed to acquire Blyth for $16.75 per
share, or about $270 million.
CVSL advisers indicated that the company did not have the
capacity to raise more debt, Blyth said. Any debt raised to
finance the deal would therefore be based on Blyth's leverage
capacity, the company said in a statement.
The offer also required Blyth to use its cash to repay
existing debt and did not address its working capital needs.
CVSL, formerly Computer Vision System Laboratories Corp,
sells hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home,
including pottery and cookware, through a network of independent
sales representatives.
Blyth has retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz as legal
advisers and Jefferies LLC as financial advisers.
Greenwich, Connecticut-based Blyth's shares closed at $12.50
on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)