Nov 15 Candle maker Blyth Inc rejected
an unsolicited acquisition proposal from direct seller CVSL Inc
, saying the offer was not supported by committed
financing and may leave it saddled with debt.
CVSL last month proposed to acquire Blyth for $16.75 per
share, or about $270 million.
CVSL advisers indicated that the company did not have the
capacity to raise more debt, Blyth said. Any debt raised to
finance the deal would therefore be based on Blyth's leverage
capacity, the company said in a statement.
The offer also required the company to use its cash to repay
existing debt and did not address its working capital needs,
Blyth said.
"Based on the Blyth board's initial comments, it is not
clear to us that they have a full understanding of our
proposal," Chairman of CVSL's investment committee John Rochon
Jr. said in a statement later on Friday.
The company said it would amplify its proposal to Blyth in
due course.
CVSL, formerly Computer Vision System Laboratories Corp,
sells hand-crafted baskets and a line of products for the home,
including pottery and cookware, through a network of independent
sales representatives.
Blyth has retained Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen and Katz as legal
advisers and Jefferies LLC as financial advisers.
Blyth's shares closed down 4 percent at $12.00 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Friday.
