Sept 6 Candle maker Blyth Inc raised its full-year earnings outlook as it expects strong sales growth at its network marketing business ViSalus, sending its shares up 16 percent.

Blyth initially invested in ViSalus -- which sells weight management products, nutritional supplements and energy drinks in the United States through independent distributors -- in 2008 and aims to buy it completely in the next two years.

The company, which sells candles under Colonial Candle, PartyLite and Ambria brands among others, now sees adjusted earnings of $3.30-$3.50 a share from continued operations. Blyth had earlier reduced its forecast to $2.80-$3.00 a share in June.

Blyth posted a second-quarter net loss of $3.1 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with an income of $741,000, or 9 cents a share, last year.

Excluding items, the company posted break even earnings.

Net sales rose about 17 percent to $185.5 million.

Shares of the Greenwich, Connecticut-based company, which rose to a high of $61.74, were trading at $60.06 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange even as the broader market fell more than 2 percent. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)