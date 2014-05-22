LONDON May 22 UK discount retailer B&M is to float on the London Stock Exchange, the firm said on Thursday, raising gross proceeds of 75 million pounds ($126.6 million)as it seeks to expand across Europe in a listing.

The company, which sells everything from greenhouses to trampolines, has been owned by US private equity fund Clayton Dubilier & Rice since 2012 and had adjusted core earnings (EBITDA) of 130 million pounds in the year to end of March 2014.

The listing is being run by Goldman Sachs and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are actings as joint bookrunners.

