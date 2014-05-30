UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 30 British discount retailer B&M is to be valued at up to 2.9 billion pounds ($4.9 billion) after setting the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at 230-290 pence a share, two sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.
The price range gives B&M, which is owned by U.S. private equity firm Clayton Dubilier & Rice, an equity value of 2.3-2.9 billion pounds, the sources said.
B&M were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.5982 British Pounds) (Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by Steve Slater)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources