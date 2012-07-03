(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say Elliott Management's
nominees have been added to BMC's slate of directors for
election at annual meeting on July 25; the nominees have not yet
joined BMC's board)
* BMC increases board seats to 12 from 10
* Elliott withdraws demand for 4 board seats
July 3 BMC Software Inc agreed to add
two representatives from Paul Singer's Elliott Management to its
slate of existing candidates for election at its annual meeting
later this month, settling a proxy fight with the activist hedge
fund.
BMC, which makes software for storage management, database
performance and data recovery, increased the size of its board
to 12 from 10 to include Elliott's nominees, John Dillon and Jim
Schaper.
As part of the agreement, Dillon would join the company's
mergers and acquisitions committee, while Schaper would be a
member of BMC's compensation committee.
Elliott, which owns 6.5 percent of BMC's common stock, had
repeatedly asked the company to sell itself and appoint new
directors.
The hedge fund had also presented a list of potential buyers
of BMC, including International Business Machines Corp,
Oracle Corp and Dell Inc, and private equity
firms including KKR, Blackstone Group and Bain
Capital.
BMC's annual stockholder meeting will be held on July 25 in
Dallas.
BMC's shares were up 42 cents at $43 in trading before the
bell on Tuesday on the Nasdaq. The stock closed at $42.58 on
Monday.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair)