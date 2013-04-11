NEW YORK, April 11 Business technology maker BMC Software Inc is expected to receive final takeover bids on April 22, with buyers narrowing down to two private equity groups, four people close to the matter said on Thursday.

Buyout firm Thoma Bravo has joined a bidding group led by KKR & Co LP and TPG Capital LP, while Bain Capital LLC and Golden Gate Capital remain teamed up for the auction, the people added. The private equity firms are finalizing financing for their respective bids, the sources said.

Shares of Houston, Texas-based software company were trading at $44.64 per share on Thursday.

KKR, TPG, Golden Gate declined to comment. BMC, Bain, Golden Gate, Thoma Bravo did not respond to requests for comments.

