Sept 26 Morocco-based BMCE Bank posted a first-half net profit of 517 million dirhams ($62 million), unchanged from the 2010 period, after raising risk provisions for African operations and amid depressed activity in its local stock market.

BMCE said on Monday activity during the first half was marked by "a major effort to clean up the risk in some countries where Bank of Africa group is based -- Ghana, Benin, Madagascar and Djibouti -- which raised the group's consolidated cost of risk by 61 percent to 506 million dirhams".

BMCE Bank holds a 59.4 percent stake in Bank of Africa. (Reporting By Souhail Karam)