RABAT, March 23 Morocco's BMCE Bank posted a 58 pct rise in 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders of 1.94 billion Moroccan dirhams ($195.63 million), thanks to growth in its domestic and Sub-Saharan African markets. ($1 = 9.9309 Moroccan dirham) (Reporting By Aziz El Yaakoubi, editing by Louise Heavens)