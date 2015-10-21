By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del
WILMINGTON, Del Oct 21 A Delaware judge on
Wednesday rejected hedge fund Merion Capital's attempt to wring
an extra $150 million from the 2013 sale of BMC Software Inc
by going to court and arguing that a fair deal price
should have been much higher.
The case stemmed from the sale of BMC to a consortium
including Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital for $46.25 per
share, for a total of $6.9 billion.
Just before the deal closed in 2013, funds affiliated with
Merion Capital bought 7.6 million shares of BMC stock to pursue
what has come to be known as "appraisal arbitrage," an investing
strategy that Merion helped pioneer.
After the deal closed, Merion Capital asked a Court of
Chancery judge to find that the fair value of their stock was
actually $67.08 and order BMC to pay it an added $20 per share
above the deal price, or an extra $156 million.
However, Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock said in a 51-page
opinion published Wednesday that a transparent sale was the best
determinant of fair value.
"I find it appropriate to look to the price generated by the
market through a thorough and vigorous sales process as the best
indication of fair value under the specific facts presented
here," he wrote.
Glasscock said he settled on the deal price in part because
of the wide differences in expert testimony about the fair value
of BMC shares. The company argued for fair value at $37.88 per
share.
Merion and its attorney at Ashby & Geddes in Wilmington,
Delaware, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Critics say interest, which accrues at 5.75 percent on the
investor's holding during the case, encourages appraisal
arbitrage. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has lobbied for
legislation to cut the interest and limit appraisal to long-term
investors.
Merion, founded by securities class action lawyer Andrew
Barroway, has been a leader in bringing appraisal arbitrage
cases. Earlier this year, Glasscock ruled against Merion in the
buyout of Ancestry.com, also finding the deal price was fair.
One legal expert who studies appraisal said the Ancestry.com
and BMC cases show investors need to understand when to seek
appraisal.
"These cases suggest appraisal can still be a useful remedy
for a stockholder, but you can't just have a briefcase full of
analysis and hope to pull the wool over a judge's eyes," said
Minor Myers, a professor at Brooklyn Law School.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
