* Q3 adj EPS $0.93 vs est $0.82

* Q3 rev $548 mln vs est $556 mln

* ESM bookings down 23 pct

* Ups FY12 adj EPS view

Feb 1 BMC Software Inc's third-quarter profit handily beat estimates, but the business software maker reported weak sales as license bookings at its enterprise services management unit -- its biggest business -- fell by nearly a fourth.

The company, however, raised its full-year adjusted profit forecast range to $3.26 to $3.34 a share, from $3.21 to $3.31 a share.

BMC Software's ESM products, which help manage networks, databases and storage, bring in two-thirds of total revenue. Total bookings slipped 12 percent.

Third-quarter net income rose to $119.9 million, or 71 cents a share, from $109.1 million, or 60 cents a share, a year ago.

Profit excluding special items was 93 cents a share, while revenue rose 2 percent to $548 million.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 82 cents a share, on revenue of about $556 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)