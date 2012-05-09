* Q4 adjusted EPS $0.74 vs est $0.80
* Q4 rev $564.7 mln vs est $561.4 mln
* Sees FY'13 adj EPS $3.49-$3.59 vs est $3.50
* CEO sees Saas business to grow in double digits
May 9 Business management software maker BMC
Software Inc's revenue beat estimates on strong bookings
in its software-as-a-service and cloud businesses.
The company forecast full-year earnings of $3.49 to $3.59
per share. Analysts on average were expecting $3.50 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We see strong double-digit growth (from the
software-as-a-service, or SaaS business) for the whole year, and
that's not teens I'm talking about," Chief Executive Bob
Beauchamp told Reuters on the phone.
Total bookings in SaaS grew 250 percent with over 200
customers added in the year, the company said in a statement.
Cloud-related license bookings rose 70 percent in 2012.
Technologies like SaaS and cloud computing help businesses
cut costs by allocating resources better.
Fourth-quarter net income at BMC, which makes storage
management, database performance and data recovery software,
fell to $71 million, or 43 cents per share, from the $123
million, or 67 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 74 cents a share,
falling shy of analysts' expectations of 80 cents.
January-March revenue rose marginally to $564.7 million,
topping Wall Street estimates of $561.4 million.
Shares of the Houston-based company were down slightly at
$39.50 in after-market trade on Wednesday after closing at
$39.71 on the Nasdaq. They have risen 20 percent since the start
of this year.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)