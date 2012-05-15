May 15 Hedge fund group Elliott said it nominated a slate of five directors to BMC Software's board, a day after the business software maker adopted a shareholder rights plan to help stave off a potential acquisition.

The hedge fund, which owns a 5.5 percent stake in BMC, expressed disappointment in the company's disinterest in "exploring opportunities".

In a letter to the BMC, Elliott said the board should immediately engage in a serious effort to pursue a sale of the company, and urged a full review of strategic alternatives.

On Monday, Elliott notified BMC that it had acquired a more that 5 percent stake in the company and that it plans to nominate a slate of directors.

Shares of BMC Software closed at $43.92 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Chandni Doulatramani in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)