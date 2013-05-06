(Corrects 23rd paragraph to show Moelis advised Elliott, not
* Offer of $46.25 per share represents premium of less than
2 pct
* Deal to allow BMC to focus on turning company around
* BMC may solicit alternative bids within 30 days
May 6 Business software maker BMC Software Inc
, whose anemic growth has been a source of frustration
for its largest shareholder, said it would be taken private by a
group led by Bain Capital and Golden Gate Capital for about $6.9
billion.
Elliott Management, which owns 9.6 percent of BMC and had
been pushing for a sale for more than a year, had argued that
BMC's management was neglecting the huge opportunity to expand
into the fast-growing cloud computing market.
"Going private will be very positive for them because it
will enable them to make the changes that were necessary, that
were much difficult when you are a public company," Lazard
Capital Markets analyst Joel Fishbein said.
BMC has some catching up to do in a market now dominated by
Salesforce.com Inc and where Oracle Corp, SAP
AG and Microsoft Corp are investing heavily.
BMC's revenue is expected to have grown just 3 percent in
the year ended March 31 to $2.23 billion, after growth of just 5
percent the previous year. BMC reports fourth-quarter results on
Tuesday.
The deal represents this year's largest "pure" leveraged
buyout so far.
Michael Dell has teamed up with private equity firm Silver
Lake to take Dell Inc private for $24.4 billion, yet
that buyout firm accounts for only a quarter of the equity in
the deal. Earlier this year, Warren Buffett agreed to buy
ketchup maker Heinz for $23 billion with private equity firm 3G
Capital being a minority investor.
In BMC, private equity saw a company with stable cash flows
and a lot of potential to leverage. The company has net debt of
just $151 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Elliott, Paul Singer's activist hedge fund, succeeded in
adding two directors to BMC's board last year after a proxy
battle.
The hedge fund firm, founded by the billionaire Singer in
1977, had also criticized BMC's "ineffective" merger and
acquisition strategy, arguing the company took too long to make
acquisitions and paid too much.
The offer price of $46.25 per share represents a premium of
less than 2 percent to BMC's Friday close of $45.42.
Elliott will make about a 20 percent return on its initial
investments in BMC. It first bought shares of the company in
early 2012 in the high $30s, and started agitating for a sale of
the company in May of that year.
The stock has risen 4.5 percent since March 21, when Reuters
reported that private equity groups were looking to buy the
company.
BMC shares were trading at $45.50, up 8 cents, by midday on
the Nasdaq.
STREAMLINING
BMC has two main divisions. The enterprise services
management business manages networks, databases and storage and
brings in nearly two-thirds of total revenue, but has stagnated
over the years.
The mainframe services management unit, which helps automate
data center operations, has grown slowly but is a cash cow that
could help the new owners maximize profits.
The private equity group also includes GIC Special
Investments Pte Ltd, part of Singapore's sovereign wealth fund,
and Insight Venture Partners, a New York investment firm that
focuses on software and internet businesses.
"I think they will streamline the business, focus on the
higher growth areas, either divest or spin off some of the
unproductive businesses," Fishbein said, adding that he expects
it will take 12-18 months to "right-size" the business.
Under the sale agreement, Houston-based BMC has a "go-shop"
provision that allows it to seek alternative proposals within 30
days. Analysts said it was unlikely BMC would get better offers.
BMC, which also competes with CA Inc and Compuware
Corp, said the deal is expected to close later this
year. Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets and Barclays have
agreed to provide debt financing for the deal.
Morgan Stanley & Co LLC and BofA Merrill Lynch were
financial advisers to BMC, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz
was legal counsel.
Qatalyst Partners, Credit Suisse, RBC Capital Markets and
Barclays served as financial advisers to the buyers, while
Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel.
Sidley Austin LLP was legal adviser to GIC and Willkie Farr
& Gallager LLP was legal adviser for Insight Venture Partners.
Moelis & Co advised Elliott Management.
