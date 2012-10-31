Berkshire Hathaway gains $1.6 bln from its huge bite of Apple
NEW YORK, Feb 25 Berkshire Hathaway Inc's gain on its investment in Apple Inc. stands at more than $1.6 billion after shares of the iPhone maker surged.
Oct 31 Business software maker BMC Software Inc's quarterly profit fell 15 percent as license bookings from its corporate customers declined.
Net income fell to $97.8 million, or 61 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $114.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, earnings were 88 cents per share.
Revenue fell 2 percent to $548.2 million.
BMC is exploring a sale and has approached potential suitors including large technology companies and private equity firms.
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
NEW YORK, Feb 24 Banks losing fees from a string of mega-mergers scuttled by U.S. antitrust rulings are still eager to extend loans to investment-grade companies seeking big tie-ups, in the hope they will ultimately profit by winning business down the road.