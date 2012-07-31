(Adds CEO comment, share movement)

* Q2 adj EPS $0.65 vs est $0.74

* Q2 rev $504.4 mln vs est $521.8 mln

July 31 BMC Software Inc posted quarterly results below analysts' expectations as a strong dollar and economic headwinds dragged down enterprise business software bookings, sending its shares down more than 3 percent in extended trade.

Net income for the first quarter fell to $54.1 million, or 33 cents per share, from $95.7 million, or 53 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned 65 cents per share.

Some of the deals, particularly in the financial services sector, did not close as customers delayed orders in the face of economic headwinds, Chief Executive Robert Beauchamp told Reuters.

Revenue for BMC, which makes software for storage management, database performance and data recovery rose marginally to $504.4 million.

Analysts had expected it to earn 74 cents per share on revenue of $521.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The business software maker also backed its full-year adjusted earnings forecast of $3.49 to $3.59 per share.

Shares of the Houston, Texas-based company fell $1.25 to $38.35 in after-market trade on Tuesday. The stock closed at $39.60 in regular trading on the Nasdaq.

(Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)