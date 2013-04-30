RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds trim record bullish position in oil: Kemp
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
MADRID, April 30 Spanish stock market operator BME said on Tuesday its first quarter net profit dropped 7.1 percent to 33 million euros ($43 million), largely due to a short-selling ban in place until Jan. 31 and the prolonged recession.
Sales were down 5.6 percent in the first three months of the year from a year earlier to 73 million euros, BME said.
In the first quarter of 2013, transactions totaled just over 162 billion euros, a 8.4 percent decline on the same period in 2012. ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Writing by Paul Day)
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.
SEOUL, March 7 Offshore investors boosted their holdings of South Korean bonds by the biggest amount since 2009 in February, official data showed on Tuesday, lured by a firmer won.
* Company currently intends to use net proceeds of notes for refinancing certain existing indebtedness