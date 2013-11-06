BRIEF-Arlington Asset Investment says aware of "erroneous" third party reports misstating co's dividend
* Is aware of several third parties "erroneously" reporting recent dividend announcement of Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp
MADRID Nov 6 Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday it was placing a 5.34 percent stake of Spain's stock market operator BME through an accelerated book building process.
The share package, worth around 127 million euros according to Reuters calculations based on BME's closing share price on Wednesday, belongs to the Bank of Spain, BME said in a statement.
CHICAGO, March 3 A backlog of grain ships waiting to load at U.S. Pacific Northwest (PNW) ports is threatening to persist into April, prompting key Asian customers to switch purchases to more distant Gulf Coast terminals and sending prices there higher, traders and industry analysts said.
* Kinder Morgan sells 49% interest in Elba Liquefaction company to EIG Global Energy Partners investment funds