* The howard hughes corporation® announces pricing of $800,000,000 senior notes due 2025
MADRID, July 22 Spanish stock market operator BME said on Tuesday its first-half net profit fell 2.7 percent to 72 million euros ($95 million), hit by a decline in trading volumes.
Revenues fell 1 percent year-on-year to 80 million euros in the first half. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting by Sarah Morris, editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Easterly Government Properties -may offer and sell shares of common stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2m4onx0) Further company coverage:
* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings