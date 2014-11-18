Nov 18 B&M European Value Retail Sa

* Group revenues have increased by 29.7% to £739.8m

* UK like-for-like revenues +4.8%

* Gross margin improved by 80 basis points to 34.7%

* Group adjusted EBITDA increased by 34.0% to £73.0m

* Interim dividend of 0.9p per share to be paid on 16 January 2015

* Confident that we can increase our store base from 400 stores to our stated goal of 850 stores in UK