SAO PAULO, Sept 27 Brazil's antitrust regulator
Cade has opened a probe into whether financial bourse
BM&FBovespa SA engaged in anticompetitive behavior by
making it tougher for rivals to enter the country's financial
trading and clearing markets.
According to a document published on Tuesday to Cade's
website, exchange operator ATS Brasil and parent company
Americas Trading Group alleged that BM&FBovespa
lowered fees on cash equities trading and raise them for
clearing and settlement services to discourage newcomers.
As a result, Cade decided to open a so-called administrative
process to investigate the claims, according to a separate
document also available on the watchdog's website.
BM&FBovespa declined to comment immediately on the Cade
statements.
According to the first Cade document, ATS requested access
to BM&FBovespa's clearing and settlement platforms in December
2014. BM&FBovespa responded that it would only guarantee access
once ATS won central bank approval to operate.
In the meantime, the central bank conditioned such approval
to ATS securing a so-called post-trading platform to settle and
clear equities trading
ATS' claims could, "in theory, show signs of infractions to
competition," Cade said in the first document, adding that "the
response from BM&FBovespa was insufficient to, at least on a
preliminary basis, justify its actions."
The opening of the CADE probe underscores regulatory risks
facing BM&F Bovespa. Under current rules, it enjoys a near
monopoly on all trading, clearing and settlement services for
most locally traded shares.
Trading transactions in Brazil are settled through a central
counterparty clearinghouse, a complex and capital-intensive
venture that has for years helped drive potential newcomers away
from BM&FBovespa's turf.
Shares in BM&FBovespa fell 2 percent to 16.44 reais in
midday São Paulo trading. The stock is up 53 percent this year.
The probe comes as BM&FBovespa works to finalize the
acquisition of Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, Latin
America's largest securities clearinghouse, which has almost
full control of Brazil's market for registration and custody of
local fixed-income instruments and over-the-counter derivatives.
ATS Brasil requested permission to open a financial exchange
in the country in June 2013. ATS Brasil is controlled by
Americas Trading Group, a Rio de Janeiro-based trading systems
operator, and has NYSE Euronext as a technology
partner.
