SAO PAULO Dec 11 Exchange operator BM&FBovespa SA will extend for another year a plan to repurchase up to 60 million shares, or 3.3 percent of its shares outstanding, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

The year-old plan had been scheduled to end Dec. 31.

In a separate statement, Sao Paulo-based BM&F said its board also decided to expand its investments in the next two years.

Investments for 2015 were raised to between 200 million and 230 million reais ($75 million and $86.8 million) from a previous goal of 190 million to 220 million reais. In 2016, BM&F plans to invest 165 million to 195 million reais.

The board approved 2015 expenditures of 590 million to 615 million reais, up by about 1.26 percent from 2014, the filing said. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Richard Chang)