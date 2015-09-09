BRIEF-eHealth announces completion of strategic alternatives review
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 9 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed exchange, said on Wednesday it sold 20 percent of its shares in Chicago-based exchange firm CME Group.
BM&FBovespa said in a statement it had no plans to sell the remaining 4 percent it continues to own in the CME Group.
* eHealth, Inc. Announces completion of strategic alternatives review
