SAO PAULO Nov 14 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole listed financial bourse company, plans to create more exchange-traded fund products in the risk management, real estate, commodities and fixed-income markets in coming months, a seniro executive said on Friday.

The decision follows a growing partnership between the São Paulo-based company and S&P Dow Jones Indexes, said Eduardo Guardia, senior voce president for products and investor relations, at an event to discuss third-quarter results.

S&P Dow Jones Indices, or S&P DJI, is a joint venture between McGraw Hill Financial Inc, CME Group Inc , and News Corp that was launched in 2012.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)