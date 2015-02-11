SAO PAULO Feb 10 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole
listed financial bourse, missed fourth-quarter profit estimates
on Tuesday as revenue fell short of expectations and data
processing and outsourcing expenses surged.
The São Paulo-based company earned 232.8 million reais
($82.3 million) in net income during the quarter, well below the
average forecast of 267 million reais in a Reuters poll of
analysts. Profit fell 2.5 percent on a quarterly basis, but rose
28.5 percent from a year earlier.
($1 = 2.834 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)