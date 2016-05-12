SAO PAULO May 12 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's largest financial exchange operator, returned to profit in the first quarter as increased market volatility bolstered equities and derivatives revenues and efforts to contain expenses bore fruit.

Net income came in at 339.5 million reais ($98 million) last quarter, while profit adjusted by one-time items totaled 471.801 million reais. The average consensus estimate compiled by Thomson Reuters was 480.2 million reais.

