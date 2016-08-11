SAO PAULO Aug 11 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin
America's largest financial exchange operator, posted a net loss
of 114 million reais ($36.2 million)in the second quarter on
Thursday due to an adverse currency effect related to the sale
of its stake at CME Group, the company said in a statement.
Excluding the non-recurring item, the exchange posted net
income of 497 million reais, compared with an average consensus
estimate of 397.82 million reais. Management plans to discuss
results at an event on Friday.
($1 = 3.142 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Aluisio Alves; Editing by
Diane Craft)