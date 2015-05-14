(Adds revenues growth numbers)

SAO PAULO May 14 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA posted first-quarter net income of 279.7 million Brazilian reais ($93.45 million), a 9.2 percent increase over the same period last year, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

The result was below the 295 million reais expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Market volatility due to economic uncertainty in Brazil and bets on the timing of any U.S. interest rate increases have boosted revenues from derivatives trading and other revenues not related to volumes traded at BM&FBovespa, the country's only exchange.

Revenues grew to 577.3 million reais, up 5.9 percent compared with a year ago, the company said in its earnings release.

($1 = 2.99 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Anthony Boadle and Alberto Alerigi; Editing by Ken Wills)