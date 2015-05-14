(Adds revenues growth numbers)
SAO PAULO May 14 Brazil's BM&FBovespa SA
posted first-quarter net income of 279.7 million
Brazilian reais ($93.45 million), a 9.2 percent increase over
the same period last year, according to a securities filing on
Thursday.
The result was below the 295 million reais expected in a
Reuters poll of four analysts.
Market volatility due to economic uncertainty in Brazil and
bets on the timing of any U.S. interest rate increases have
boosted revenues from derivatives trading and other revenues not
related to volumes traded at BM&FBovespa, the country's only
exchange.
Revenues grew to 577.3 million reais, up 5.9 percent
compared with a year ago, the company said in its earnings
release.
($1 = 2.99 Brazilian reais)
