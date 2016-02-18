(Recasts to add details, background throughout)
SAO PAULO Feb 18 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole
financial exchange, on Thursday posted an unexpected
fourth-quarter loss after writing down the value of assets
stemming from the acquisition that created the company eight
years ago.
São Paulo-based BM&FBovespa lost a net 407.5
million reais ($101 million) last quarter, compared with net
income of 2.01 billion reais in the prior quarter, according to
a statement. Analysts in a Reuters poll predicted net income of
564.6 million reais in the period.
The loss - the first in at least six years - came as a
surprise as no analyst in the poll predicted the company to
sharply slash the value of so-called intangible assets. The
asset impairment stemmed from BM&FBovespa's decision to lower
profitability projections stemming from BM&F SA's acquisition of
Bovespa Holding SA in 2008.
Management led by Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto will
discuss results at a Friday event in São Paulo.
Excluding the impact of the asset impairment, revenue missed
expectations after income from equities and derivatives trading
faltered during the quarter. Expenses plummeted while investment
income soared amid Brazil's double-digit interest rates, helping
offset the quarterly loss.
Net revenue slipped 9.2 percent, more than the poll
expected, after proceeds from derivatives trading slumped almost
16 percent on a quarterly basis. Expenses fell 2 percent, less
than the 3 percent that analysts in the poll expected.
The statement did not bring in any new information about
BM&FBovespa's unsolicited proposal to acquire rival
clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, as
investors focus on the benefits and ills of their potential
combination.
Since Cetip's board shunned an offer of 39 reais a share
from BM&FBovespa in December, hopes of a sweetened proposal have
escalated. A source with direct knowledge of the deal said that
BM&FBovespa was leaning toward raising the Cetip bid, and that
the release of a sweetened offer may be imminent.
