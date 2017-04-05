SAO PAULO, April 5 A body of Brazil's tax audit
council overruled on Wednesday an appeal presented by exchange
and clearinghouse firm BM&FBovespa SA related to the booking of
goodwill amortizations dating back to 2008.
In a securities filing, BM&FBovespa said that,
once all ongoing legal processes taking place at Carf - as the
tax auditing council is known - are finalized, it plans to take
the case to Brazilian courts. The value of fines implied in the
case was around 1.18 billion reais ($381 million) at the end of
last year, the filing said.
($1 = 3.0943 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)