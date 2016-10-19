UPDATE 1-CH2M approaches Britain's WS Atkins for $4 bln merger -Times
Jan 29 WS Atkins Plc, a British engineering and design consultancy, has been approached by U.S. company CH2M for a possible $4 billion merger, the Times reported.
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 19 A Brazilian tax appeals board on Wednesday delayed a ruling on the legality of tax benefits declared by the BM&FBOVESPA SA stock, commodities and futures market in 2008 and 2009 related to the merger that created the company, BM&F Bovespa said.
Brazil's tax authority Receita Federal said BM&FBOVESPA improperly amortized goodwill created during the merger to generate tax credits, BM&FBOVESPA said in a securities filing. A hearing before the board known as CARF was called for Wednesday on BM&FBOVESPA'S appeal of that ruling, but was suspended after a panel member asked to review evidence. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 30 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
