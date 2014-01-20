(Adds comments, background, share performance)

By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Aluísio Alves

SAO PAULO Jan 20 Trading volumes in the cash equities segment at BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange, are likely to suffer from the impact of a crowded national calendar this year that may keep foreigners on the sidelines, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said in an interview.

Brazil will host the soccer World Cup in June/July and hold national elections in October.

Turnover velocity, or the intensity at which stocks change hands, may remain weak this year as trading reels from the World Cup and other holidays, Pinto said. Higher interest rates and mounting risk aversion towards Brazil could also play a part by discouraging inflows, he added.

Pinto's remarks suggest that BM&FBovespa could see average daily trading volumes at the so-called Bovespa segment sliding from all-time highs reached in the second and third quarters of 2013, in line with analysts' predictions. In the BM&F derivatives segment, rising volatility could help trigger higher volumes, offsetting equities.

"I share the market's concern over expectations in stock trading volumes for this year - the outlook is challenging," Pinto said in an interview in his office. "Is there any upside potential? Yes, but it will be quite dependent on how foreigners behave."

Higher borrowing costs aimed at taming inflation, the October election, and the removal of monetary stimulus in the United States are making foreign investors skittish. Non-resident investors are responsible for about 44 percent of equities trading in the Bovespa segment, Pinto said.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, ADTVs at the Bovespa segment tumbled 8.5 percent to 7.2 billion reais ($3.1 billion) in the fourth quarter, while average daily contract volumes at the BM&F segment dropped 10.6 percent. Turnover reached about 65 percent, the lowest reading since July 2011 and well below the 75 percent to 85 percent observed in the first half of 2013.

Asked what the biggest concern is among investors in Brazil this year, Pinto said "the possibility that the rules of the game change suddenly," a reference to heavy-handed policy making in certain sectors of the economy under President Dilma Rousseff that undermined the government's credibility with investors.

The company reports fourth-quarter results on Feb. 13.

More than 1.83 trillion reais worth of shares changed hands at the Bovespa last year, up 3 percent from 2012. Growth stemmed from the exit of many positions, particularly from foreigner investors, after the market value of some of the country's largest companies tumbled, volatility spiked and new companies, such as BB Seguridade Participações SA, a pension and insurance provider, listed their stock.

BB Seguridade's was the world's largest IPO last year.

NEW LISTINGS

Shares of BM&FBovespa rose 0.3 percent on Monday, to 10.11 reais. The stock is down 23.5 percent over the past 12 months.

The São Paulo-based financial exchange is confident that a plan to encourage the listing of small- and mid-sized companies will help increase the share of listing receipts in total revenue "within two or three years from now" Pinto said.

Pinto said the plan could be announced "soon, very soon," once some details are fine-tuned. Under terms of the plan, companies and investors participating in the plan could be exempt from paying income taxes on the investments for five years, with investors being eligible to roll over the exemptions for a longer period.

"We believe this project could bring about transformational changes for small and mid-sized companies in Brazil within two or three years," he said. "This is great because volumes could grow if more smaller companies are listed."

BM&FBovespa has detected potential listings for as many as 220 companies in that segment, which is commonly known as "Bovespa Mais". Companies eligible for the program must have annual revenue of up to 500 million reais and market value of no more than 700 million reais, Pinto added.

Last year, one of the ten initial public offerings in the Bovespa stock exchange came from a mid-sized company, technology information services provider Senior Solution SA. It raised 57.5 million reais, representing 0.3 percent of the 17.29 billion reais fetched in IPOs at the bourse last year.

INTERNATIONALIZATION

BM&FBovespa will focus on "an internationalization plan" starting in 2015, when a push to integrate fixed-income instruments, derivatives, equities and commodities clearinghouses into a single one is concluded, Pinto said.

The clearinghouse project, which is expected to be finalized by the end of this year, will help investors in Brazil's markets better allocate their capital and save on still-onerous transaction and regulatory costs, Pinto said.

The overseas push should not be confused with potential mergers and acquisitions of rivals, Pinto said, adding that the scope for BM&FBovespa's expansion is "one of fomenting double-listings of some products, partnerships with other bourses, or the acquisition of small stakes in some of them."

He declined to say if specific targets are being looked at.

In recent moves, global bourses sought to acquire tiny stakes in smaller rivals - similar to what BM&FBovespa and CME Group Inc did at the end of the last decade.

($1 = 2.33 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Todd Benson; Editing by Stephen Powell)