PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO May 5 Initial public offerings in Brazil are unlikely to take off this year unless investor confidence in the economy and the current business climate improve, the chief executive of the nation's sole listed exchange said on Monday.
No IPO has been filed with Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM so far this year, something unheard of since at least 2004, according to Thomson Reuters data. Prospects are so gloomy that many deals suspended last year due to souring market conditions are unlikely to materialize in coming months.
BM&FBovespa CEO Edemir Pinto, speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro, said the slowing pace of Brazil's economic expansion and political uncertainty, especially related to implementation of fiscal policy, may keep weighing on performance of the nation's local equity markets.
A truncated capital markets calendar, rising political risks and the emergence of attractive investments elsewhere mean investment bankers, who had thrived for years with easy-to-sell IPOs in Brazil, are now struggling to push through deals. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: