SAO PAULO Feb 18 BM&FBovespa SA received
approval from two Brazilian regulatory agencies for permission
to operate a platform to register, clear and settle certain
securities, in a key step as Brazil's sole financial exchange
seeks to expand into over-the-counter fixed income instruments.
According to a securities filing on Tuesday, BM&FBovespa's
iBalcão post-trading platform for the over-the-counter
securities market was approved by securities industry watchdog
CVM and the central bank. The iBalcão platform will initially
offer registration, clearing and settlement services for
certificates of deposit (CDBs), real estate-backed credit notes
(LCIs) and structures notes (COEs), the São Paulo-based bourse
said.
The exchange expected regulatory approval for the product by
April, BM&FBovespa executives said at an event last week.