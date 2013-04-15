PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 2
March 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SAO PAULO, April 15 BM&FBovespa SA, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, named former Brazilian senior government official Pedro Parente as chairman on Monday, replacing Arminio Fraga Neto.
Parente was a former chief of staff in the government of former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso. The company announced the decision in a securities filing.
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
ZURICH, March 2 Combining Roche's Perjeta and Herceptin drugs with chemotherapy reduced recurrence of aggressive breast cancer or death compared to Herceptin and chemo, the Swiss drugmaker said on Thursday.