BRASILIA Jan 27 BM&FBovespa SA, Latin America's
largest financial bourse, said on Friday that CME Group
had fully divested its position in shares issued by the
Brazilian bourse, but said the accords between both companies
remained valid.
"The agreements between BM&FBovespa and the CME Group will
remain valid and the companies will seek to continue to
cooperate strategically in developing products, technology and
other areas of mutual interest for both companies," BM&FBovespa
said in a filing.
(Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Writing by Alonso Soto)