SAO PAULO Feb 15 BM&FBovespa, Brazil's sole financial exchange operator, expects between 40 companies and 45 companies to sell shares for the first time in Brazil this year, Chief Executive Edemir Pinto said on Wednesday.

There has been no initial public offerings in Brazil since July. Pinto said the "market is much more demanding" for IPOs, at the moment. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)