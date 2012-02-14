Feb 14 Brazilian financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter net income of 191.1 million reais ($110 million), compared with 261.5 million reais in the same period of 2010.

The Sao Paulo-based company's net was expected at 246.5 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)