BRIEF-Farmer Bros announces executive management changes
* Farmer Bros. Co - Barry C. Fischetto, senior vice president of operations, has resigned from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 14 Brazilian financial exchange operator BM&FBovespa reported on Tuesday fourth-quarter net income of 191.1 million reais ($110 million), compared with 261.5 million reais in the same period of 2010.
The Sao Paulo-based company's net was expected at 246.5 million reais, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Would like to clarify its capital position in United States
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co, the world's largest soupmaker, reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.