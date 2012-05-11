SAO PAULO May 11 A decline in Brazilian
interest rates that could stretch for the coming months is
fanning stronger-than-expected growth in trading volumes for
rate futures contracts at BM&FBovespa, especially for the longer
maturities, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Guardia said on
Friday.
The so-called BM&F segment at the exchange operator, the
world's third largest, is benefit ting from expectations that
rates in the country may soon hit record lows, Guardia said on a
conference call to discuss first-quarter earnings.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gerald E.
McCormick)