SAO PAULO May 10 Net income at BM&FBovespa , the world's third-largest financial exchange, slightly missed analysts' expectations on Thursday after a tumble in operating expenses.

The São Paulo-based company earned 280.4 million reais ($143 million) in profit during the quarter, up 3.6 percent from 270.8 million reais a year earlier. The result came below the 282.9 million reais average estimate of nine analysts in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Gary Hill)