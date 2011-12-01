* Brazil cuts foreign stock purchase tax to boost growth
* Foreign investors make up 70 pct of new share sales
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazil's elimination of a tax
on stock purchases by foreigners has improved conditions for
more than 40 companies eyeing initial public offerings (IPOs)
in 2012, stock exchange operator BM&FBovespa said on Thursday.
Foreign investment accounted for about 70 percent of new
share sales raising 370.7 billion reais ($206 billion) on the
exchange since 2004, according to a BM&FBovespa statement.
The tax cut was one of several aggressive moves the
government announced on Thursday to boost consumption and
investment in Latin America's biggest economy in order to
shield it from a widening global financial crisis.
BM&FBovespa (BVMF3.SA) shares rose 6 percent on Thursday
after the announcement boosted the outlook for trading volumes
and transaction fees.
($1 = 1.80 reais)
