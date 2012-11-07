Daimler picks U.S. trucks chief to replace Bernhard
BERLIN, Feb 27 Daimler has appointed the head of its North American trucks division to run group-wide truck operations, replacing departed chief Wolfgang Bernhard, the carmaker said on Monday.
(Corrects to operating expenses, not capital expenditures throughout)
SAO PAULO Nov 7 BM&FBovespa SA is likely to deploy less money than expected for o perating expenses th is year, Chief Financial Officer Eduardo Refinetti Guardia said at a news conference on Wednesday.
Operating expenses at Brazil's sole financial bourse operator are expected to come to between 560 million reais ($276 million) and 580 million reais this year. The company will funnel the unspent amount earmarked for exp enses int o a self-regulation unit known as BSM, Guardia said. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BRUSSELS, Feb 27 The European Union will not pick an immediate fight with the City of London over its right to clear euro-denominated securities, EU officials said on Monday, as Britain prepares to trigger the process of quitting the bloc.
* Manulife issues statement regarding FINTRAC administrative penalty